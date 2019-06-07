Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding

BATON ROUGE - For many, Thursday's severe weather made it difficult to get around. One Baton Rouge nurse had to find a different way to get to work since the road leading to her patient's house was flooded.

Amanda Averett says the flash flooding couldn't stop her from doing the job that she loves. It's because of her dedication that her patient was seen and cared for.

Averett works as a home health nurse and drove to her patient's Azalea Lakes neighborhood no problem. When she got to her street, the water was about knee deep and her car couldn't pass. Averett parked the car and started walking.

"I had to get to her, it didn't matter how we got there but we needed to see her," she said.

As she walked, she was about to take off her shoes and roll up her pants to wade through that water, when she heard a voice.

"Then this man pulls up on a canoe and asked if I would like a ride," Averett said.

Having no other option, she hopped in and began her journey down the street to her patient's home.

"We had to see her so I was getting there whether I had to wade in the water to her, it didn't matter we were getting to our patient," she said.

Thankfully she didn't have to. A resident watching as the canoe passed by snapped a photo for Averett and sent it to her for the memory.