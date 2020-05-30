Nurse stole painkillers from VA clinic in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing painkillers from the VA clinic where she worked.

Jolie King, 40, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty Thursday to taking the drugs from the VA urgent care clinic in Pineville, saying she took them for her own use, U.S. Attorney David Joseph saids in a news release.

King said she would log into the narcotics supply cabinet with a randomly chosen patient’s name chosen at random and once refilled two vials with saline solution and put them back in an attempt avoid detection.

From September 2017 to October 2018, she took about 31 vials of hydromorphone and two of morphine.

Judge Dee D. Drell did not immediately schedule sentencing for King. She could get up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.