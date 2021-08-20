Nurse retires after working at OLOL for 35 years

BATON ROUGE - A local registered nurse Cathy Jones retired after 37 years of service helping those in dire need of medical care.



"It's been a long journey. I have enjoyed it. I don't have any regrets," Jones said.

She leaves behind her second family only to spend time with the one who she misses dearly.

"I am only a phone call away. You know that right," Jones said.

What started as a dream and a goal for Cathy at just ten years old became a career a decade later. She was 20 when she began treating patients in Plaquemine before joining the staff at Our Lady of the Lake, where she has been for 35 years.

During her 35 year career at Our Lady of the Lake, she would face the biggest challenge yet.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic never would have thought it could happen at all," Jones said.

Last year before the vaccine was available, Cathy caught COVID.

"My sister got COVID, and then two weeks later, my mom got COVID," Jones said.

Her mother and sister died only two weeks apart.

"It was hard! It was really hard especially coming back to work," Jones said.

Despite the hardships, she returned to work in November to her colleagues, friends and patients that needed her care. Around that time, she prepared to walk into a wave of COVID. Her decision to retire started to percolate.

"I am tired. I am physically and mentally tired. I am drained, and when I retire, I want to retire healthy," Jones said.

Even though she says she says it's time to rest and enjoy life, there's something special about Mrs. Jones. She never really lost that addiction and dedication to helping others.

"I feel like that caring nature of a nurse is in me, and although I am retired from the profession, I am always going to be a nurse. That's always going to be with me, and that's what I am going to miss the most."

Cathy Jones plans to travel and spend time with her family after retirement.