Numerous showers & storms tomorrow, watching the tropics

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms remain possible through this evening. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, a weak front will move in from the north, helping to spark off widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few stronger storms are possible. Due to the increased chance for rain, highs will likely remain in the mid 80s.



Looking Ahead:

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue into the 4th of July holiday weekend. A stalled front will allow for storm development Saturday and Sunday afternoons, some of which may be locally heavy. 2-4 inches of rainfall is likely across the local area over the next five days. Street and poor drainage flooding will be possible.



The Tropics:

We're keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, which is RACING to the northwest near 30 mph! The fast forward speed is currently preventing Elsa from intensifying much. Over the weekend, Elsa will track through the Caribbean and potentially over Cuba by Monday morning. This may disrupt the storm some, especially if Elsa remains on the weaker side. Late Monday, Elsa will be in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the storm does not appear to be a threat to Louisiana but we are still pretty far out. We'll have a better idea on the future of Elsa over the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest.



For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season. The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.