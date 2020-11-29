Numerous showers & storms Sunday

Quick local forecast:



Tonight: The clouds will stick around with showers and storms increasing overnight into Sunday. Lows will be around 60.



Tomorrow: Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. A few may be strong. Highs will be near 68.



Tomorrow Night: Clearing out and becoming chilly, with lows near 42.



Monday: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Chilly with highs near 52.



Through the weekend:

A complex weather pattern will continue a soggy, wet pattern through the end of the weekend. We'll likely see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. A stalled frontal boundary along the coast will keep moisture feeding into the region, allowing for periods of rain through tonight.





Sunday: A stationary front will move back to the north as a warm front, setting the stage for more active weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur in the morning and afternoon hours of Sunday, with the chance for a few storms to be on the strong to severe side. Just how far north the surface low moves inland, will determine the locations with the highest risk to see a strong to severe thunderstorm. Right now, the main area of concern looks to be south and east of Baton Rouge. Gusty winds and a spin-up tornado can not be ruled out. Finally, a cold front will approach the area late Sunday, which will push out the rain. Behind the front, very chilly air will move in, providing parts of the area with our first freeze of the season on Tuesday morning.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.