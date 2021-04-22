Numerous inmates reportedly given overdoses of COVID vaccines at Iowa prison

Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa - Two Iowa State Prison medical staff members have been temporarily removed from their positions after administering overdoses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to 77 inmates, according to a report from ABC News.

Cord Overton, a spokesperson for the Fort Madison-based maximum-security prison for men, confirmed the error and said as soon as prison officials were aware of what occurred, they contacted Pfizer and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for guidance.

Overton went on to say that both Pfizer and the CDC assured them that the inmates will most likely not experience any major side effects. As a precaution, however, health experts recommended that the inmates be closely monitored for at least 48 hours.

Prison officials say the affected inmates were informed of the dosage error and medical staff are observing them for any side effects.

According to ABC News, the Iowa Department of Corrections plans to conduct medical wellness check-ups routinely for several days, and has already paused its administration of the two-dose vaccine so as to pursue an investigation into the matter.

The prison reports that as of April 22, a total of 200 inmates have received their first shot and 48 inmates have received their second shot.

Overton says the inmates who were given the wrong dosage have so far, only experienced side effects that are commonly associated with the Pfizer vaccine.