Numerous injuries reported in BR crash

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a crash late Monday night.

The wreck closed a portion of Burbank Drive between West Lee and Ben Hur Road. Numerous police and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police said it appears one vehicle was involved and it flipped over.

Ambulances still arriving at Burbank crash scene...@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/jz2Zf6P59C — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) August 4, 2015

Specifics about the crash have not been released. More will likely be released overnight. Check back for updates and watch the Tuesday morning edition of WBRZ's 2une-In program beginning at 5 a.m.

