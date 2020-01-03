60°
Numerous injuries reported in BR crash

4 years 5 months 3 hours ago Monday, August 03 2015 Aug 3, 2015 August 03, 2015 10:33 PM August 03, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a crash late Monday night.

The wreck closed a portion of Burbank Drive between West Lee and Ben Hur Road. Numerous police and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police said it appears one vehicle was involved and it flipped over.

Specifics about the crash have not been released. More will likely be released overnight. Check back for updates and watch the Tuesday morning edition of WBRZ's 2une-In program beginning at 5 a.m.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

