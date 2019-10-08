Numerous elephants fall to their death, possibly in an attempt to save a baby elephant

Thai authorities shared an image of one survivor attempting to revive its companion Photo: BBC

THAILAND - A drone picked up footage showing the bodies of 11 elephants that died after falling down a waterfall in Thailand.

The BBC reports that the animals may have been trying to save a baby elephant that slipped over the edge.

Local authorities at the Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand initially spotted six dead elephants over the weekend.

The additional five were spotted by drone near a dangerous waterfall commonly known as, 'Hell's Fall.'

Local official, Badin Chansrikam says, "We understand that the elephants were trying to cross over to the other side of the river. Probably, one of the smaller elephants might have slid and the adult ones were trying to rescue them but instead, were swept away by the water."

While Chansrikam's statement offers a possible motive for the elephants' actions, the local media says the reason the animals fell into the strong current is not known.