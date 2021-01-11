Number of COVID-19 vaccination sites nearly double in Livingston Parish

ALBANY - In Livingston Parish, there are now seven COVID-19 vaccination sites. That's four more than last week.

Positive coronavirus cases are on the rise statewide, however, those who are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are also getting some peace of mind.

A pharmacist at Albany Drugs delivered the news that Melton has waited weeks for. Her time had finally come to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

"I really was excited when she called me and I've been waiting for it," 78-year-old Louise Melton of Albany said.

Melton became even more concerned after her daughter and granddaughter came down with the virus a few weeks ago.

"This is a bad disease and we don't want to spread it," Melton said.

Albany Drugs is just one of the four new locations in the parish distributing the vaccine.

The head pharmacist at Albany Drugs, Joseph DiGiovanni, says 200-300 people are waiting for the shot from their location alone.

DiGiovanni says the need is much greater than the supply, but they are making progress.

Livingston Parish saw a record high number of positive cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We noticed a post-holiday surge, so I think the positivity in Livingston Parish is around 15%-16%," DiGiovanni said. "We've definitely seen an uptick in the cases."

Louisiana's Department of Health issued a release on Monday (Jan. 11), stating that throughout the week, 209 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. Click here for the updated list.