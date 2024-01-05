Latest Weather Blog
Nude man nabbed by police after cannonball plunge into giant aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama
LEEDS, Alabama (AP) — A man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped down to his birthday suit and plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store, police said.
The ordeal happened Thursday night in front of shocked shoppers in the town just outside Birmingham, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said.
The 42-year-old Alabama man did a “cannonball” leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall. He left the water to yell at two officers, then dove back into the aquarium, police said.
The man eventually climbed over the side of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below. Police then apprehended him, the news site Al.com reported.
He faces several charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
The man was in the water for about five minutes before officers arrived, Irwin said.
