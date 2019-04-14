57°
NRA has history of advising gun-rights groups outside US

2 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 April 14, 2019 11:49 AM April 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: rollingstone.com
  
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Recent revelations that National Rifle Association representatives met with Australian politicians to discuss talking points after a mass shooting isn't the first time the NRA has exerted its influence on gun debates outside the U.S.
  
The lobbying group has sought sway at the United Nations to make it easier to sell American guns overseas. It has on more than one occasion advised gun-rights groups in Brazil, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.
  
It even advised gun-rights activists in Russia, entanglements that in recent years made the NRA vulnerable to allegations it allowed alleged Russian operatives to use the organization to influence American politics.
  
The group's track record of aggressively shaping the debate has turned it into the go-to group for other gun-rights activists outside the U.S.
