NRA has history of advising gun-rights groups outside US

Image: rollingstone.com

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Recent revelations that National Rifle Association representatives met with Australian politicians to discuss talking points after a mass shooting isn't the first time the NRA has exerted its influence on gun debates outside the U.S.

The lobbying group has sought sway at the United Nations to make it easier to sell American guns overseas. It has on more than one occasion advised gun-rights groups in Brazil, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.

It even advised gun-rights activists in Russia, entanglements that in recent years made the NRA vulnerable to allegations it allowed alleged Russian operatives to use the organization to influence American politics.

The group's track record of aggressively shaping the debate has turned it into the go-to group for other gun-rights activists outside the U.S.