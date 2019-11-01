49°
November 1 marks start of National Gratitude Month

Friday, November 01 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

November has been marked as National Gratitude Month and some have been taking to social media to post what they're most grateful for.

A study at The University of California in Berkeley found that people who practice gratitude tend to have:

-fewer feelings of isolation and loneliness
-a stronger immune system
-better sleep
-lowered blood pressure
-reduced anxiety and depression
-reduction in body aches and pains
-more forgiveness
-increased satisfaction at work/school  

National Gratitude Month has been gaining popularity since it was made official in 2015. 

