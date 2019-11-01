Latest Weather Blog
November 1 marks start of National Gratitude Month
November has been marked as National Gratitude Month and some have been taking to social media to post what they're most grateful for.
I'm thankful for our students, new books, and a cool display for announcements! Happy National Gratitude Month! Let Gratitude Be Your Attitude!
#FeelingGrateful #TeensLoveBooks #PennDelcoProud @SunValleyHS @PennDelco pic.twitter.com/x7XsPDNDVO
November is #NationalGratitudeMonth so we'll be sharing something we're thankful for every day this month.

We're thankful for the diversity of our members who each offer unique perspectives and enrich the larger Y community.
We're thankful for the diversity of our members who each offer unique perspectives and enrich the larger Y community. pic.twitter.com/IjVUSS8B7p
A study at The University of California in Berkeley found that people who practice gratitude tend to have:
-fewer feelings of isolation and loneliness
-a stronger immune system
-better sleep
-lowered blood pressure
-reduced anxiety and depression
-reduction in body aches and pains
-more forgiveness
-increased satisfaction at work/school
National Gratitude Month has been gaining popularity since it was made official in 2015.
