Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications

1 hour 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, October 24 2021 Oct 24, 2021 October 24, 2021 3:55 PM October 24, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, according to the state labor department.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

