Latest Weather Blog
Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, according to the state labor department.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Trending News
People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night
-
Loved ones honor victim of domestic violence at Southern homecoming tailgate
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow