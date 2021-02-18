Notre Dame baseball won't make trip to Baton Rouge because of COVID issues

BATON ROUGE- Heading into LSU baseball's opening weekend at Alex Box Stadium, the Notre Dame baseball team will not make the trip because of COVID issues within their program.

LSU and Notre Dame were scheduled to play on Sunday, but because of the cancellation, Air Force will fill into that time slot.

If Air Force and LA Tech clear their COVID protocols, the rescheduled baseball weekend schedule will be:

Saturday: vs. Air Force at 1pm

Sunday: vs. Air Force at noon

Monday: vs. Louisiana Tech at 6:30pm