Notorious contractor sentenced in Ascension Parish for scamming flood victims

ASCENSION PARISH - A convicted contractor who failed to finish repairs on flood-damaged homes has been sentenced in Ascension Parish.

On Tuesday 48-year-old Michael Simmers pled guilty to misapplication of payments. He was sentenced to five years in jail.

Simmers also pled guilty to one count of residential contractor fraud and received seven additional years. The two sentences are to run consecutive to one another.

Of the 12 years, three must be served with the Department of Corrections. Officials say the remaining years were suspended and Simmers will be placed on probation.

According to court documents, for one count Simmers was ordered to pay $20,000 and to execute a civil monetary judgment in that amount. For the second count, he was ordered to pay $43,000.

Simmers faced charges in three different parishes following the flood.