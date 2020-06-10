79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Notification system coming to Ponchatoula

4 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Saturday, May 14 2016 May 14, 2016 May 14, 2016 1:44 PM May 14, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

PONCHATOULA - Ponchatoula residents will soon be able to receive notifications by phone or text when city issues arise such as brown water.

The Daily Star reports the city council has unanimously agreed to contract with the Everbridge company for a year to provide a citywide notification service. Residents requested the service in April after the lack of warning when the water system was being flushed resulting in brown water.

Residents can choose to get notifications through text or a call to either a cell phone or landline. The system also includes a city map and lets notifications be sent to only affected areas.

Mayor Robert Zabbia said the agreement will cost $6,000. He wants to have the system in place before the start of hurricane season, which is June 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days