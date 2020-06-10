Notification system coming to Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Ponchatoula residents will soon be able to receive notifications by phone or text when city issues arise such as brown water.



The Daily Star reports the city council has unanimously agreed to contract with the Everbridge company for a year to provide a citywide notification service. Residents requested the service in April after the lack of warning when the water system was being flushed resulting in brown water.



Residents can choose to get notifications through text or a call to either a cell phone or landline. The system also includes a city map and lets notifications be sent to only affected areas.



Mayor Robert Zabbia said the agreement will cost $6,000. He wants to have the system in place before the start of hurricane season, which is June 1.