Not the prettiest weekend, much warmer by Monday

The weak front that brought rain to the Capital Area on Friday morning will stall along the Louisiana coast. As a result, the area will remain beneath clouds for most of the weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: Now north of a front, area thermometers will dip into the mid 50s overnight. Low clouds will create overcast skies and maybe isolated showers. Not much change is expected for Saturday. The stubborn boundary draped over the northern Gulf will lead to a mainly cloudy day with spotty showers, especially south of I-10. The drab conditions will hold temperatures in the mid 60s.

After That: There is a little better chance for some sun on Sunday and it is expected to be a touch warmer with highs back into the 70s. This warmup will continue on Monday as highs take a run for the upper 70s. An isolated reading of 80 degrees is not out of the question. The unseasonably warm and muggy conditions will set the stage for more showers along another cold front on Monday afternoon and evening. It appears a second front will trail that and deliver some showers again Tuesday night into Wednesday. That second just may flush the area of moisture allowing for a few dry, sunny days. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Showers will hug a stalling front near the Louisiana coast and a few will drift inland through Saturday but most of the time will be dry. The same front will work north as a warm front on Saturday night. As mild and unseasonably moist air move into the area, some fog could develop into Sunday morning. A peek or two of sunshine is possible in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach well into the 70s. The front could also generate isolated showers. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a deep trough over the Southwest will advance northeastward into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. While the trough will substantially flatten, it is expected to have enough dynamics to develop a new surface low and associated cold front. With surface temps in the upper 70s, the atmosphere will be favorable for showers and thunderstorms to develop due to the lift generated by the cold front. That front too could linger until yet another cold front is driven through with one more round of rain next Wednesday before we can possible string together a few dry and sunny days. While there could be some cooling behind the midweek front, temperatures look to stay at or above average.

--Josh

