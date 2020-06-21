Not so bad Father's Day, active pattern next week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows around 75. Father's Day, expect mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon showers are possible with highs around 91. Rain coverage will be around 30%.

Looking Ahead: Humidity has begun to make a comeback across south Louisiana. Our comfortable mornings have returned to more sticky mornings. As we head into Sunday, our dew point temperatures will climb back into the 70s - making it feel more oppressive outdoors. Not only will our humidity be on the rise, so will the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Through next week, we will transition into a more active pattern with daily showers and thunderstorms. Over the next seven days, we could pick up anywhere from 1" - 2" of rain across the viewing area. Locally higher amounts possible in heavy downpours. Remember, with any summertime showers and storms, heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are always possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

