Not much of a change, more storms on Thursday

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few more showers and thunderstorms remain possible through tonight. As we head into the overnight, most will stay dry under a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few may be heavy at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.



Looking Ahead:

Friday, scattered showers and storms are likely once again during the afternoon hours. Moving into the weekend, high pressure to our east will help to tame down rain coverage just a tad. Earlier guidance indicated a drier weekend forecast, but latest data shows a weaker area of high pressure, meaning rain coverage will likely remain around 40-50% on Saturday and Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans, but know that there will be storms around through the weekend.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall over Taylor County Florida today with max. winds of 65 mph. Elsa will track through the Carolina's tonight and tomorrow, then ride along the Mid-Atlantic states through the end of the week.



