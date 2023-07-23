Not-guilty pleas in Tyson Gay's daughter's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Three men have pleaded not guilty and face an Oct. 25 court date on charges connected to the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter.



The three appeared Monday via video before Fayette County, Kentucky, District Court Judge T. Bruce Bell, who will assign attorneys for them.



Bell set bail at $5,000 each for 38-year-old Chazerae Taylor and his son, 19-year-old D'Markeo Taylor, on wanton endangerment charges. Twenty-one-year-old Dvonta Middlebrooks is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $12,500.



Lexington police say Middlebrooks was in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant and fired multiple shots in the incident in which Trinity Gay was killed early Sunday. Court records show the Taylors admitted also firing shots.

Tyson Gay says he believes his 15-year-old daughter Trinity was an innocent bystander when she was fatally shot. Thousands joined her father at a candlelight vigil Monday night at a high school track in Lexington, Kentucky.