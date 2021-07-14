Not entirely dry, but a little less activity around on Wednesday

Wednesday could offer a slight lull in the rainy pattern. However, the trend is for showers and thunderstorms to stay in the forecast, each day, through the 7 Day.

Next 24 Hours: Any lingering showers will wane by 10pm. Low temperatures will then dip into the low 70s beneath partly cloudy skies. Wednesday may offer the “driest” afternoon of the workweek but that is not to call it entirely dry. High temperatures will achieve the low 90s and this heat will be enough to pop spotty or isolated showers and thunderstorms. 20 to 40 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area is expected to pick up rain.

Up Next: Thursday may feature a few more showers and thunderstorms than Wednesday due to an increase of moisture in the atmosphere. By Friday, instability will increase leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday, especially during the afternoons. These warm season boomers are always capable of brief bouts of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Rainfall totals will be minor for most ranging from 1-2 inches through Saturday but a locally higher amount is possible which could lead to minor street and poor drainage flooding. Sunday will again be a bit drier. Through the extended period, temperatures will not stray much from average. After morning lows in the mid 70s, afternoon highs will stride for the low 90s. Of course, areas that experience showers before noon may bust in the upper 80s. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: Wednesday and Thursday, the upper level pressure fields will return to average heights as a surface high pressure sets up over the western Atlantic Ocean. This extension of the Bermuda high pressure will maintain southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico across the forecast area. Atmospheric moisture will also be in line with average to slightly above average for the time of year. In turn, plenty of moisture and the sea breeze will be sufficient to trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, albeit with less coverage than experienced in previous days. Another weak upper level trough is expected to move north of the I-20 corridor late Friday into Saturday and this feature could lead to another uptick in rain coverage with scattered coverage each day. Rain totals are expected to be manageable for the most part but, as always, a small, point location could receive in excess of 3-4 inches leading to some street and poor drainage flooding. Sunday should offer another slightly drier afternoon as the weak trough flattens to our north. It is not yet clear what will happen into early next week. The trough could again deepen north of the area with an associated weak front leading to continued heightened rain coverage, or it could be replaced by an upper level ridge leading to drier, hotter weather. These minor details will likely become clearer by the middle of the week.

