Northwest winds cooling Baton Rouge area to end the week

The muggy and damp stretch is over. Expect mainly clear skies and a pair of cold mornings to end the week.

The Next 24 Hours: As the region clears out, winds have accelerated out of the northwest at 10-20mph. Overnight, breezes will subside to the 10mph range but continue to transport cooler air into the area with lows in the upper 30s anticipated. Just a few mid to high level clouds could pass by at times. Otherwise, Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10mph.

After That: The coldest temperatures of the week will occur on Friday morning with mid 30s for most and some areas north of I-12 challenging freezing. More sun is in the forecast to end the week. A warm front will start to lift into the region on Saturday with increasing clouds and south winds to boost temperatures. A run at 70 degrees is possible to begin the weekend. The associated cold front and some showers will push through the area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Skies should clear quickly behind this front, so given the timing expected as of now, most of the daylight hours this weekend should be dry. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: With a pair of cold front south and east of the region, northwesterly winds will gust over 20mph at times. Lows will tumble into the mid 30s by Thursday morning. A surface high pressure system will allow cooler and drier conditions on Thursday with highs not leaving the 50s despite sunshine. Clear skies and light winds will set up the coldest night of the week into Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. An upper level ridge will warm the atmosphere and cause some compressional warming Friday afternoon and Saturday in advance of the next frontal system. The associated upper level trough will invigorate a strong surface low over the Lower Midwest on Saturday. This low will help to pull a warm front north and cause southerly winds to bolster thermometers on Saturday afternoon. The upper low and surface low will move well north of the local area so the parameters are not supportive of severe weather, and possible not even any thunderstorms. The associated cold front will push through on Saturday night or Sunday morning with 40 to 60 percent rain coverage expected due to scattered showers. Then, a clear and seasonable start to next week is in order.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.