Louisiana principal arrested for multiple sex crimes involving students

Photo: KTBS

CLAIBORNE PARISH - A Homer school principal was arrested at his home Thursday morning for multiple sex crimes involving students.

Louisiana State Police arrested Summerfield High School Principal Brian Biggs, 54, on 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

An investigation was launched earlier this month on the principal when LSP received a complaint from parents claiming Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on social media.

According to state police, investigators learned Biggs was using the internet to have sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images.

After the investigation, an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Biggs' home and social media accounts were issued.

The Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office assisted troopers in arresting Biggs at his home.

According to KTBS, Biggs was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.