Northside Elementary school bus with 11 students involved in crash in Denham Springs, no injuries

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Northside Elementary school bus was involved in a crash on Louisiana Highway 16 and Arnold Road, according to Livingston Parish Schools.

Officials said the bus had 11 students on it, but none were injured as a result of the crash. The students were picked up by parents and the bus had to be towed.

Livingston Parish Schools say the Louisiana State Police are investigating and the cause of the crash is under investigation.