Northshore man arrested on child pornography charges

Image of Michael Bush Sr. via St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

MANDEVILLE- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday, June 16 on child pornography charges.

In early March, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by an out-of-state family member who was concerned about Michael Bush Sr. potentially "grooming" some of his underage guitar students.

The family member told detectives they were especially concerned because 20 years ago, they found images of child pornography on a laptop owned by Bush.

In a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, STPSO detectives obtained a search warrant for Bush's Mandeville-area residence.

On May 29, the search was conducted and electronic devices were confiscated. In addition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located in the home.

Three images of child pornography were detected on the electronics.

Bush was arrested on three counts of pornography involving juveniles, one count of possession of schedule I CDS (marijuana), and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bush was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on June 16.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact STPSO Det. Varando at (985) 726-7842.