93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Northbound lanes toward U.S. Highway 190 closed after crash on Lobdell Highway, Plantation Avenue

50 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 5:31 PM July 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Northbound lanes heading toward U.S. Highway 190 are closed after a crash at Lobdell Highway and Plantation Avenue, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Trending News

Officials said the crash resulted in moderate injuries. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days