93°
Latest Weather Blog
Northbound lanes toward U.S. Highway 190 closed after crash on Lobdell Highway, Plantation Avenue
PORT ALLEN - Northbound lanes heading toward U.S. Highway 190 are closed after a crash at Lobdell Highway and Plantation Avenue, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Trending News
Officials said the crash resulted in moderate injuries. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Salvation Army opens Baton Rouge shelter ahead of weekend storms, heat advisory
-
Deputies arrest 1, still searching for 2 accused of stealing custom Challenger...
-
Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately
-
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish