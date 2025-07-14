Northbound Interstate 110 closed at Florida Street on Monday, Tuesday nights

BATON ROUGE - All lanes of Northbound Interstate 110 were shut down Monday night and will be closed nightly until Wednesday morning for railroad maintenance.

DOTD said the road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Traffic headed northbound is being diverted off the interstate at the Government Street exit.