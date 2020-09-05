78°
North Texas police officer killed, suspect later found dead

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 17 2017 Jan 17, 2017 January 17, 2017 9:19 PM January 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from KTRK-TV

LITTLE ELM, Texas - A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday night at a Denton hospital hours after the shooting.

Fire Chief Ryan Roach later said the suspect was found dead in the house after a six-hour standoff. Roach didn't identify the suspect or give a cause of death.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man outside a house, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff's Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.

Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued.

