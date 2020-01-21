37°
North Sherwood Forest area house fire attributed to unattended blaze in fireplace

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in the North Sherwood Forest area, Tuesday.

Around 5:45 a.m., fire fighters discovered flames emerging from the chimney of a Glenhaven Drive home. Apparently, the homeowner started a fire in the fireplace the previous evening and by morning the flames were out of control. 

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading past the attic. 

Though other parts of the home were spared, some areas sustained water damage. 

Officials say no one was injured during the incident. 

