North Louisiana plastics plant plans $13 million expansion

Continental Structural Plastics

SAREPTA, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana automotive and industrial plastics plant is planning a $13 million expansion, the state and company announced Wednesday.

Continental Structural Plastics will invest $12.1 million and the North Webster Parish Industrial District is contributing $1.2 million, Gov. John Bel Edwards and company CEO Steve Rooney said in a news release.

“Our Sarepta, Louisiana, facility is a model for our organization in terms of safety, our workforce and our efforts to automate our processes,” Rooney said.

Continental, headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, was acquired in 2017 by Teijin Ltd. of Tokyo.

Officials said the expansion in Sarepta will create 33 new jobs with an average annual salary of about $38,000 in a town of 830 where the Census Bureau puts the median household income at about $33,300.

“We welcome the jobs this project will create for our rural workforce in Webster Parish,” Edwards said.

Continental will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $600,000. It is also expected to get tax credits on the new jobs and to use a program offering up to 80% off of property taxes on the new construction for up to 10 years.

The industrial district is paying for building improvements at the business park where the company plans to add 22,000 square feet (2,000 square meters) to its three-building complex.

About 170 people currently work at the plant, which makes undercarriages, bumpers and other items for cars and trucks.

The expansion is expected to create 200 construction jobs