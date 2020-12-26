North Louisiana mayor quarantined with COVID-19

Photo: Monroe Free Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — The mayor of a northeast Louisiana city is quarantined with COVID-19.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis developed symptoms late Tuesday night and tested positive on Wednesday for the coronavirus, city spokeswoman Michelli Martin told news outlets.

She said the mayor’s close contacts have been notified, including people considered close contacts during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

“The most important thing to remember when we look at those council meetings is that the city of Monroe has been following guidelines, social distancing guidelines, masking guidelines, washing your hands, so there were at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) between the mayor and anybody else,” Martin said.

She said Ellis began his quarantine as soon as the symptoms began.

The mayor said in a news release that his symptoms are mild and he will work from home.

Martin told KNOE-TV, “It’s an unpredictable virus. A lot of people are experiencing different symptoms on different days and we don’t want to assume what’s going to happen. We’re going to the most appropriate thing and follow all CDC guidelines.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Ellis urged city residents to continue precautions during the holiday season, The News-Star reported.

“This is a time that families come together, and it’s tough not to be able to celebrate the way we all want to celebrate and be close to our loved ones and to our elderly and the sick and fragile,” Ellis said. “COVID has taught us a lot of lessons in 2020, and for a lot of us this is a year we would like to put behind us, but COVID is still here. It’s real, and the best way to love your neighbor and your family is to stay on your toes. Keep your precautions.”