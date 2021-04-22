North Korea rejects UN sanctions, says US will suffer

Photo: ABC News

TOKYO- North Korea's top envoy to a leading U.N. disarmament body says his country "categorically" rejects a U.N. Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

Ambassador Han Tae Song also lashed out at the United States during a plenary session of the U.N.'s Conference on Disarmament, saying North Korea denounces Washington's "evil intention" and would "make sure the U.S. pays a due price."

The comments Tuesday came as North Korea faced renewed criticism at the Geneva-based body of its recent ballistic missile and nuclear weapons tests. Peru's envoy, Maria Antonia Masana Garcia, said North Korea's ambassador to her country would be considered persona non grata. U.S.

Ambassador Robert Wood hailed the Security Council sanctions imposed Monday, saying "the international community will never accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state."