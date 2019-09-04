Latest Weather Blog
North Korea hurls racial slur at Obama, blames US for Internet shutdown
SEOUL, South Korea - The White House's National Security Council has declined comment on North Korea's latest stream on insults and accusations directed at President Barack Obama amid the hacking row over the movie "The Interview."
Pyongyang is blaming the U.S. for shutting down its Internet, while denying it was involved in a crippling cyberattack on Sony Pictures. It has expressed fury over the comedy, which depicts the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling it illegal, dishonest and reactionary.
North Korea's National Defense Commission, which is led by Kim and is the country's top governing body, accuses Obama of being behind the release of "The Interview." In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, the commission used a racial slur and called Obama "reckless in words and deeds."
North Korea has used insults against Obama and other top U.S. and South Korean officials previously which the State Department has described as "offensive" and "absurd."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
-
Woodlawn increases security at all campuses Tuesday after 'video threat' surfaces
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign