North Korea hurls racial slur at Obama, blames US for Internet shutdown

SEOUL, South Korea - The White House's National Security Council has declined comment on North Korea's latest stream on insults and accusations directed at President Barack Obama amid the hacking row over the movie "The Interview."



Pyongyang is blaming the U.S. for shutting down its Internet, while denying it was involved in a crippling cyberattack on Sony Pictures. It has expressed fury over the comedy, which depicts the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling it illegal, dishonest and reactionary.



North Korea's National Defense Commission, which is led by Kim and is the country's top governing body, accuses Obama of being behind the release of "The Interview." In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, the commission used a racial slur and called Obama "reckless in words and deeds."



North Korea has used insults against Obama and other top U.S. and South Korean officials previously which the State Department has described as "offensive" and "absurd."