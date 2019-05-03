North Korea fires several short-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has launched "several" short-range missiles off its eastern coast.

The military said in a statement Saturday that the missiles flew up to 125 miles before they landed in the water.

The firing Saturday comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal that can target the U.S. mainland.

South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing the details of the launch.

Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korean missiles have not reached anywhere near the country's coast and that Japan is not facing any security threat.