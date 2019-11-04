52°
North Korea creates its own time zone

4 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Friday, August 07 2015 Aug 7, 2015 August 07, 2015 3:04 PM August 07, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press/WBRZ
By: APNewsNow and Brock Sues

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea is establishing its own time zone next week by pulling back by 30 minutes its current standard time, a legacy of the Japanese colonial rule.

The North's official Central News Agency says the new time zone will take effect Aug. 15 - the 70th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule at the end of World War II. The government of the mysterious autocracy says they're changing the time zone to escape what they call a Japanese legacy of "imperialist crimes".

Under Pyongyang Standard Time, clocks will be pushed back thirty minutes. Up until the change takes effect, local time in North and South Korea and Japan has been the same - nine hours ahead of GMT.

