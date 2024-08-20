92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Iberville High and Elementary students headed home for the day after power outage

58 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 12:05 PM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Google

IBERVILLE PARISH - Students at North Iberville High School and Elementary will be sent home early Tuesday after a tree fell and knocked down multiple power lines. 

School leaders said both campuses are without power and will be dismissed no later than 1 p.m. 

Trending News

According to the Entergy outage map, the power is expected to be back on by 2 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days