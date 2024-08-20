North Iberville High and Elementary students headed home for the day after power outage

Photo: Google

IBERVILLE PARISH - Students at North Iberville High School and Elementary will be sent home early Tuesday after a tree fell and knocked down multiple power lines.

School leaders said both campuses are without power and will be dismissed no later than 1 p.m.

According to the Entergy outage map, the power is expected to be back on by 2 p.m.