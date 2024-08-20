94°
North Iberville High and Elementary students headed home for the day after power outage

1 hour 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 12:05 PM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
IBERVILLE PARISH - Students at North Iberville High School and Elementary will be sent home early Tuesday after a tree fell and knocked down multiple power lines. 

School leaders said both campuses are without power and will be dismissed no later than 1 p.m. 

According to the Entergy outage map, the power is expected to be back on by 2 p.m. 

