North Iberville High and Elementary students headed home for the day after power outage
IBERVILLE PARISH - Students at North Iberville High School and Elementary will be sent home early Tuesday after a tree fell and knocked down multiple power lines.
School leaders said both campuses are without power and will be dismissed no later than 1 p.m.
According to the Entergy outage map, the power is expected to be back on by 2 p.m.
