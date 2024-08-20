89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Iberville High and Elementary students headed home for day after power outage; returning Wednesday

3 hours 25 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 4:05 PM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Google

IBERVILLE PARISH - Students at North Iberville High School and Elementary will be sent home early Tuesday after a tree fell and knocked down multiple power lines. 

School leaders said both campuses are without power and will be dismissed no later than 1 p.m. 

Trending News

School officials said that classes will resume Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days