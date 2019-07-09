82°
North Carolina worker ordered Confederate items for July 4th

Tuesday, July 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sage Magness/The Winston-Salem Journal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Independence Day revelers at a North Carolina county pool were given wristbands adorned with a Confederate flag, which the county says wasn't recognized by the employee who placed the order.

Sage Magness tells The Winston-Salem Journal that she was visiting the Forsyth County pool over the Fourth of July weekend and was given a Confederate wristband. She later complained to the county.

Deputy county manager Damon Sanders-Pratt says the employee who ordered the wristbands to mark the holiday mistakenly thought they were patriotic and didn't understand what the "Stars and Bars" pattern symbolizes. County parks and recreation officials said the wristbands were disposed of.

Sanders-Pratt says the county has other wristbands to use at the pool.

