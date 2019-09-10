90°
North Carolina woman accused of tying up, castrating husband

3 hours 26 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 September 10, 2019 2:04 PM September 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCTI
NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have locked up a woman accused of cutting off her husband's penis.
  
A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife early Tuesday morning.
  
James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital where his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the body part, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear.
  
Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration. She's in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
