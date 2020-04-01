61°
North Carolina visitor dies in fall at Harrah's Casino

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 07 2016 Apr 7, 2016 April 07, 2016 5:35 PM April 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a North Carolina man was found dead after falling from an escalator inside Harrah's Casino in New Orleans.

Authorities responded at about 3:41 a.m. Thursday to the casino and learned that the victim, 33-year-old James Edward Darst, of Charlotte, North Carolina, walked inside the casino's Masquerade Club, went beyond a curtain and crossed a barricade before walking up an escalator to the second floor. Police say Darst then tried to slide down the escalator handrail and fell to the first floor.

Noise from the fall drew attention of bystanders and some of the victim's co-workers who arrived with him at the casino at about 2:30 a.m.

Darst was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe foul play is involved but an investigation into the incident continues.

