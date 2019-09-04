96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Carolina foster mother charged in 1-year-old's death

43 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 4:52 PM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Pineville Police Department
PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are charging a North Carolina foster mother in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left inside a hot car in a shopping center parking lot.
  
News outlets report Pineville police say warrants charge 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke with involuntary manslaughter. Police say Broecke has cooperated with investigators and is expected to turn herself in to police.
  
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call last Thursday found the child unresponsive in his child seat. They said the woman had left the baby in the car and gone to work at a store at the shopping center. Police said the child had been left in the car "for a prolonged period."
  
Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days