96°
Latest Weather Blog
North Carolina foster mother charged in 1-year-old's death
PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are charging a North Carolina foster mother in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left inside a hot car in a shopping center parking lot.
News outlets report Pineville police say warrants charge 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke with involuntary manslaughter. Police say Broecke has cooperated with investigators and is expected to turn herself in to police.
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call last Thursday found the child unresponsive in his child seat. They said the woman had left the baby in the car and gone to work at a store at the shopping center. Police said the child had been left in the car "for a prolonged period."
Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign