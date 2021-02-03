North Carolina discontinues Confederate flag license plates

North Carolina will no longer issue license plates bearing the Confederate flag, the state announced Tuesday.

An official with the North Carolina Department of Transportation told ABC News that it will stop issuing the specialty plates at the beginning of the year. Those who already have the plates will not be able to renew them.

"The Division of Motor Vehicles has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them. We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation estimates about 2,500 cars have the plate as of February 2021.

The Confederate plate was offered to members of the group Sons of Confederate Veterans, according to the state's laws. The department said it is required to provide a specialty plate for members and tried to work with the group to find different artwork, but it couldn't come to an agreement.