North Burnside Avenue in Gonzales closed after crash takes down power line

2 hours 36 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, May 12 2025 May 12, 2025 May 12, 2025 5:53 PM May 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Law enforcement has shut down North Burnside Avenue near West Tobey Avenue due to a crash that brought down a power line in the area. 

Gonzales Police officers said that the area just in front of AutoZone is closed to both directions of traffic until repairs can be made. 

No information about the crash or potential injuries has been released. 

