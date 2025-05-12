67°
North Burnside Avenue in Gonzales closed after crash takes down power line
GONZALES - Law enforcement has shut down North Burnside Avenue near West Tobey Avenue due to a crash that brought down a power line in the area.
Gonzales Police officers said that the area just in front of AutoZone is closed to both directions of traffic until repairs can be made.
No information about the crash or potential injuries has been released.
