North Baton Rouge expecting new Rouses Market location to open on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Residents in north Baton Rouge can expect a new local grocery store to open up soon.

Rouses Market is opening a new location at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive, and the grand opening is set for Jan. 11 at 8 a.m..

“We absolutely understand the importance and need for this store,” says Donny Rouse, CEO. "Access to fresh, affordable food is critical to a community’s growth.”

North Baton Rouge is considered a food desert: an area where fresh food is impossible or difficult to access for a majority of the community. The store will also employ 200 people in full- and part-time positions.