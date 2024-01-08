North Baton Rouge expecting new Rouses Market location to open on Florida Boulevard

60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, January 08 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Residents in north Baton Rouge can expect a new local grocery store to open up soon. 

Rouses Market is opening a new location at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive, and the grand opening is set for Jan. 11 at 8 a.m..

“We absolutely understand the importance and need for this store,” says Donny Rouse, CEO. "Access to fresh, affordable food is critical to a community’s growth.”

North Baton Rouge is considered a food desert: an area where fresh food is impossible or difficult to access for a majority of the community. The store will also employ 200 people in full- and part-time positions. 

