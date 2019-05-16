80°
Latest Weather Blog
NOPD: Woman dies after being shot in the face on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was shot overnight in New Orleans.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 900 block of Bourbon Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face, WWL-TV reports.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police have arrested 33-year-old Alexander Kirby for the shooting.
He was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the woman's name at a later time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NOPD: Woman dies after being shot in the face on Bourbon Street
-
Fire officials investigating after home on W. Johnson Street set on fire...
-
One injured in morning shooting at Baton Rouge motel
-
Brusly Elementary cleaned after students, staff fall ill
-
Healthy Beginnings: Helping mothers in need