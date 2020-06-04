NOPD uses tear gas on protesters on Crescent City Connection

Image of protesters being tear gassed on CCC bridge by Chris McCrory (WWL)

NEW ORLEANS- Protesters were tear-gassed by New Orleans police officers Wednesday evening on the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

Demonstrators marched onto the Crescent City Connection around 10 p.m. Wednesday to protest what Gov. John Bel Edwards described as the "egregious" death of George Floyd, which occurred May 25.

Protests in the state have remained largely peaceful, however, officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd after hundreds of protesters gathered on the CCC bridge.

Following the tear gas, NOPD went to Twitter to say this was an attempt to "calm protest activity."

NOPD is attempting to calm protest activity — it is critical that everyone clear the area. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 4, 2020

As the protesters approached law enforcement, officers responded with more tear gas, according to WWL reporter Chris McCrory.

Protestors rally, trying to approach the NOPD line on the CCC. Officers respond with more tear gas pic.twitter.com/0BC79K62iP — Chris McCrory (@ckm_news) June 4, 2020

Another WWL reporter, Erika Ferrando, said this protest was similar to the peaceful demonstration that took place yesterday on I-10. Ferrando reported the march took place for about one hour before the police unleashed the tear gas.

One protester told Ferrando the gas made it hard for her to breathe and see. "It felt like a panic attack, honestly."

I spoke with one of the protesters after she exited the bridge. Here’s what she said. pic.twitter.com/YiidttguNR — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) June 4, 2020

Protesters are now leaving the bridge telling us NOPD released tear gas pic.twitter.com/Q3bmhEGxgY — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) June 4, 2020

This is the first time Louisiana law enforcement has used gas during a protest in the past week.

New Orleans Mayor, Latoya Cantrell issued a statement regarding the incident, saying, "We want you to be heard. We need you to be safe. We must hold on to what has gotten us this far- peaceful protest, restraint and respect. None of us wants this to escalate. The only way out is through and we will get through this together. Please, go home, be safe."

We want you to be heard. We need you to be safe. We must hold on to what has gotten us this far— peaceful protest, restraint and respect. None of us wants this to escalate. The only way out is through and we will get through this together. Please, go home, be safe. pic.twitter.com/kmBAFLQxQv — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 4, 2020

For more information about the death of George Floyd, click here.